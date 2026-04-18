American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.6667.

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

About American Healthcare REIT

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American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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