Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,145 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 22,954 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Minco Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Minco Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 89.33, a current ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

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Minco Capital Company Profile

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Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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