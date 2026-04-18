Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 28,145 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 22,954 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Minco Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MGHCF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Minco Capital has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 89.33, a current ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
Minco Capital Company Profile
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