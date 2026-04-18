ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTO. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.8%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,589,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,459,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,529 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,672,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,077,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.17. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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