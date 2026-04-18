Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 493 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 390 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Orbit International Stock Performance

ORBT opened at $4.61 on Friday. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.16.

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Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 22.38%.

About Orbit International

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

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