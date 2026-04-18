Short Interest in RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF) Drops By 19.0%

RIT Capital Partners Plc (OTCMKTS:RITPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 842 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 1,039 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

RIT Capital Partners Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RITPF opened at C$29.00 on Friday. RIT Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$25.31 and a 1-year high of C$30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.10.

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RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners PLC is a London-listed investment trust that seeks to preserve and grow real capital over the long term through a diversified, multi-asset strategy. The trust’s portfolio combines direct holdings and external mandates across public equities, fixed income, private equity, property, commodities and hedge funds. By blending traditional and alternative investments, RIT Capital aims to deliver inflation-adjusted returns while managing risk through rigorous research and dynamic asset allocation.

Founded in 1961 as the Rothschild Investment Trust, the company has evolved into a globally oriented investment vehicle headquartered in London.

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