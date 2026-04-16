Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 933 Deere & Company $DE

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,670,000 after acquiring an additional 141,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,651,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,385,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,196,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.45.

Trending Headlines about Deere & Company

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Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $577.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $594.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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