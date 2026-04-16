Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. $TALO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 395.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $22,551,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,233,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,776,514.72. This trade represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The company had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Talos Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

Further Reading

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