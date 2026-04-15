Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $207,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 271,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 41.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 661.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 112,021 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 64.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Loop Capital set a $154.00 price objective on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Mannes sold 1,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $206,925.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,333.80. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP’s product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

Further Reading

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