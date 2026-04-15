PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev Goel Sells 44,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,431.90. The trade was a 67.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.48.

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PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PubMatic by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PubMatic by 264.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PubMatic by 120.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUBM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised shares of PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

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About PubMatic

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PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

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