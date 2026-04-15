SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

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Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

HYMC stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,734,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 37,303,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,534,233.68. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $356,762.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 215,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,178.02. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 750,000 shares of company stock worth $32,993,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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