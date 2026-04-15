Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 480.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $187,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $325 and kept a “buy” rating, citing strong iPhone momentum, Services growth and favorable FX — a bullish catalyst ahead of Apple’s earnings. Apple price target raised ahead of earnings

Bank of America raised its price target to $325 and kept a “buy” rating, citing strong iPhone momentum, Services growth and favorable FX — a bullish catalyst ahead of Apple’s earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s $11.6B acquisition of Globalstar redraws the satellite connectivity landscape Apple relies on for iPhone/Watch emergency features; Apple has secured continuity for service but faces strategic exposure to a competitor-controlled network. Amazon Buys Globalstar

Amazon’s $11.6B acquisition of Globalstar redraws the satellite connectivity landscape Apple relies on for iPhone/Watch emergency features; Apple has secured continuity for service but faces strategic exposure to a competitor-controlled network. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say iPhone Fold production was pushed back but the launch remains on track for fall 2026 — a delay risk for supply/timing but still keeps the new product narrative intact. iPhone Fold Production Pushed Back

Reports say iPhone Fold production was pushed back but the launch remains on track for fall 2026 — a delay risk for supply/timing but still keeps the new product narrative intact. Negative Sentiment: A fake Ledger Live app on the App Store was tied to roughly $9.5M in crypto thefts — raises fresh questions about App Store review controls and potential regulatory scrutiny. Fake Ledger Live app drained $9.5M

A fake Ledger Live app on the App Store was tied to roughly $9.5M in crypto thefts — raises fresh questions about App Store review controls and potential regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Apple will close three retail stores — including its first unionized location — prompting union-busting claims and potential PR/regulatory headlines. Apple closing 3 stores

Apple will close three retail stores — including its first unionized location — prompting union-busting claims and potential PR/regulatory headlines. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s head of AI is reportedly leaving the company, which adds pressure as investors watch Apple’s ability to execute on generative-AI features and products. Apple head of AI is leaving

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.81 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.37.

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Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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