Invariant Investment Management Purchases Shares of 6,881 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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