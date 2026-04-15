Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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