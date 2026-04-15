Invariant Investment Management Invests $8.89 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Invariant Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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