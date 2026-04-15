G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,517 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.30. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

G-III Apparel Group Dividend Announcement

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.98 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 6.70%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. G-III Apparel Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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