Short Interest in Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW) Declines By 46.6%

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,820 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the March 15th total of 20,275 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Ming Shing Group Stock Down 4.9%

NASDAQ MSW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Ming Shing Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.11.

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Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ming Shing Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Ming Shing Group Company Profile

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Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

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