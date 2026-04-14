Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,618 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 121,912 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,839 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 268,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 184,049 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,203,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period.

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Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6%

IQI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,097. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: IQI) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund’s primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

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