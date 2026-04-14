Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Short Interest Update

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 146,814 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 585,442 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pineapple Financial Price Performance

Shares of PAPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Pineapple Financial has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.31.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pineapple Financial stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 13.16% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services. In addition, the company offers back office support services, such as digital and automated onboarding and set up, loan packaging and processing, digital document collection and client portals, loan maintenance activities, payroll, lender communication, reporting requirements for regulators and business management, cloud services, expense collections, document preparation, compliance, training, administration, and marketing.

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