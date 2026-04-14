Snap-On (SNA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $1.1876 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap-On to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Snap-On Price Performance

SNA opened at $381.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.74. Snap-On has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Snap-On

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total transaction of $2,690,778.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,229 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.36, for a total value of $8,905,069.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 846,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,538,008.32. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-On

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Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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