Analysts Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $67.44

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.4444.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on OneMain to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $56.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,500. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in OneMain by 1,102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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