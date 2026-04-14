Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital cut shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

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Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.7%

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 164,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 223,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

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Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

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