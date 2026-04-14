Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.5625.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7%

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $377.04 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $196.57 and a twelve month high of $389.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

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Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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