Critical Analysis: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) & PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -12.71% -19.87% -12.27% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $15.51 million 0.67 -$2.52 million ($0.21) -3.95 PCCW $5.16 billion 1.15 -$32.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and PCCW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridgeline Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCCW.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bridgeline Digital presently has a consensus target price of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 456.63%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than PCCW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats PCCW on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

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Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About PCCW

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PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services. It also provides free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; sells mobile handsets and accessories; distributes media content; and mobile video on demand and advertising services through OTT platform. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales; and content production, talent management, and entertainment business. Additionally, the company offers e-commerce, travel, insurance, big data analytics, fintech, and health-tech services. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

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