Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) Critical Contrast

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) and Dometic Gp (OTCMKTS:DTCGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Dometic Gp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $546.06 million 1.23 -$4.39 million ($0.28) -150.96 Dometic Gp $2.15 billion 0.42 $43.74 million $0.13 21.62

Risk & Volatility

Dometic Gp has higher revenue and earnings than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dometic Gp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dometic Gp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Dometic Gp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. -0.80% 6.93% 5.76% Dometic Gp 1.97% 3.63% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Dometic Gp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 2 0 1 0 1.67 Dometic Gp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Dometic Gp.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Dometic Gp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

About Dometic Gp

(Get Free Report)

Dometic Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for mobile living in the areas of food and beverage, climate, power and control, safety and security, and hygiene and sanitation in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers climate control products, such as air conditioners, awnings, blinds, windows and doors, ventilation products, furnaces, and patio rooms and tents for recreational vehicles, boats, and trucks; food and beverage products, including refrigerators, coolers, stoves, ovens, microwaves, and coffee machines; and safety and security products comprising safety doors, alarms, safes, and gas detectors, as well as driving support accessories. It also provides electrical and control solutions, which include steering systems, inverters, generators, chargers, and control products, as well as related accessories; and hygiene and sanitation products, such as toilets, holding tanks, pumps, water makers, vacuum cleaners, chemicals and consumables, washers and dryers, and water heaters, as well as related accessories. In addition, the company offers vessel controls, and fuel and system integration systems to the leisure marine industry; and marine blinds, screens, and soft furnishings for the leisure marine and yacht segments. Dometic Group AB (publ) provides its products for use in recreational vehicles, pleasure boats, workboats, trucks, cars, and others. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

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