Short Interest in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Rises By 66.0%

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,989 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 2,403 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REGCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

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Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored shopping centers throughout the United States. The company specializes in open-air retail properties centered around daily needs retailers such as national and regional grocers, pharmacy chains and service-oriented tenants. Regency manages both stabilized portfolios and development pipelines, offering leasing, marketing, facilities management and redevelopment services to optimize occupancy and tenant mix.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers maintains a presence in more than 30 major metropolitan markets, with concentration in the Southeast, Texas, Southern California and select Midwestern and West Coast regions.

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