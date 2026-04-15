OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,544 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 46,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Price Performance
OneAscent International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $340.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.
OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile
The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.
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