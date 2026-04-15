OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM) Short Interest Update

OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,544 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 46,416 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Price Performance

OneAscent International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.50. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $340.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.76.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneAscent International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 1,326.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in OneAscent International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 178,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

OneAscent International Equity ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

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