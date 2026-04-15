Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:MAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 986 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 2,112 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.64.

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About Harbor Multi Asset Explorers ETF

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The Harbor Multi-Asset Explorer ETF (MAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term total return and limited downside risk through an actively managed fund-of-funds. The fund shifts exposure to various asset classes globally through systematic and discretionary research of the business cycle. MAPP was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

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