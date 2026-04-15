iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 61,824 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 122,019 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 399,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

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