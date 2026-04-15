BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 65,743 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the March 15th total of 165,836 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 552,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 394,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MUJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 104,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

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