Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,292 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 25,455 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FLGB stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.68. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLGB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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