CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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CMB.TECH Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:CMBT opened at $12.93 on Friday. CMB.TECH has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of -0.03.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBT. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter valued at about $56,000.

About CMB.TECH

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Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

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