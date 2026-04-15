Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Short Interest Down 42.1% in March

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,861 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 10,120 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,612,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,122,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 161,259 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 222,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 159,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,180,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA GCOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.