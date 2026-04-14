Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $79.17 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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