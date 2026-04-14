Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $328.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. The trade was a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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