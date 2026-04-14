Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $42.70 Average PT from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.3%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 825.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 151.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,406 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

WGO stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.43%.Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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