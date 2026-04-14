Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Position Increased by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 5.5% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 42,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 119.4% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Further Reading

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