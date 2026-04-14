Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF $DUSB Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 955,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after buying an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 139,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its stake in Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 596.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 74,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period.

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Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUSB opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76.

About Ultra-Short Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (DUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment-grade securities. The fund targets a dollar weighted average portfolio maturity of less than one year DUSB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

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