Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,839 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 52,073 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,606 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1%

DHCNL opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $19.51.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th were paid a $0.3819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of net leased healthcare properties in the United States. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company focuses on long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy operators of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and life science properties. Its business model centers on generating stable rental income through passive, inflation-protected lease structures.

Since its formation in 2013, Diversified Healthcare Trust has grown its portfolio through targeted acquisitions and selective development partnerships, assembling assets across multiple states and care segments.

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