The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $414.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.1724.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price objective on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HD stock opened at $340.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.68 and a 200 day moving average of $363.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $315.31 and a twelve month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

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The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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