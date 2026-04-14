Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP) Short Interest Update

Allspring Income Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:AINP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,212 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 15,913 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF during the first quarter worth $2,011,000.

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Allspring Income Plus ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Allspring Income Plus ETF stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Allspring Income Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

Allspring Income Plus ETF Company Profile

The Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that selects investments from a broad universe of corporate or government fixed income securities of any credit quality or maturity from issuers worldwide. AINP was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

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