National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Short Interest Update

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,318 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 4,730 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
National Healthcare Properties Price Performance
Shares of National Healthcare Properties stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. National Healthcare Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.
National Healthcare Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Healthcare Properties
NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.
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