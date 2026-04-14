National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP) Short Interest Update

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,318 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 4,730 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,349 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

National Healthcare Properties Price Performance

Shares of National Healthcare Properties stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. National Healthcare Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

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National Healthcare Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Healthcare Properties

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Healthcare Properties stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Healthcare Properties, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NHPAP Free Report ) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Healthcare Properties were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

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