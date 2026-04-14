MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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MasTec Stock Up 1.3%

MTZ stock opened at $366.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.41. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.80. MasTec has a twelve month low of $109.68 and a twelve month high of $367.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MasTec by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in MasTec by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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