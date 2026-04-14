Stellarone (STEL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Stellarone (NYSE:STEL – Get Free Report) is one of 6,829 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Stellarone to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Stellarone has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellarone’s rivals have a beta of 11.83, indicating that their average stock price is 1,083% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Stellarone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Stellarone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellarone $596.26 million $102.87 million 19.01 Stellarone Competitors $2.65 billion -$25.31 million -484.97

This table compares Stellarone and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stellarone’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stellarone. Stellarone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stellarone and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellarone 0 2 2 0 2.50 Stellarone Competitors 1734 5144 6542 341 2.40

Stellarone currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 22.06%. Given Stellarone’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellarone has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stellarone and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellarone 17.25% 6.30% 0.97% Stellarone Competitors -313.91% -44.14% -7.64%

Dividends

Stellarone pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stellarone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 15.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Stellarone has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Stellarone lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Stellarone beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Stellarone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StellarOne Corporation is a bank holding company of StellarOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent commercial bank holding company. It offers services provided by full-service banks, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgages, credit card services and deposit services. The Bank, through its commercial banking segment, offers Internet banking access for banking services, mobile banking and online bill payment for both consumers and commercial customers. Lending is focused on individuals and small to middle-market businesses in the local markets of the Bank. The Bank, through its wealth management segment, provides a variety of wealth management and personal trust services. The mortgage banking segment engages primarily in the origination and acquisition of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. In January 2014, Union First Market Bankshares Corp acquired StellarOne Corporation.

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