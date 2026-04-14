Jenoptik Pitches Photonics Strategy at German Select Conference, Guides 2026 Growth and Margin Lift

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) highlighted its positioning as a photonics-focused supplier to semiconductor, medical and life science, metrology and smart mobility markets during a presentation at the digital German Select Conference, with Head of IR and Sustainability Andreas Theisen outlining 2025 performance, recent strategic actions and guidance for 2026.

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Photonics focus and OEM-driven business model

Theisen described Jenoptik as “globally leading in the world of photonics,” centered primarily on optics and lasers. He said the company generates “about a billion” euros in revenue and reported “a little above 18% EBITDA margin last year.”

Jenoptik’s model is largely OEM-based, meaning its components are typically integrated into customers’ equipment rather than sold directly to consumers. Theisen said the company usually works with customers via joint R&D projects rather than selling off-the-shelf products, and then supplies the resulting solution throughout the customer product’s life cycle.

Customer concentration is a key feature of that model. Theisen noted that “a little less than 50%” of total group sales come from Jenoptik’s top seven customers, adding that these relationships are deep and often involve shared R&D and commercial roadmaps.

Key end markets and examples of applications

Theisen framed photonics as a “platform technology” and said Jenoptik deploys its expertise into four core end markets: semiconductors, medtech/life science, metrology, and smart mobility.

Semiconductors: Jenoptik supplies sensors and related solutions used in lithography, which Theisen characterized as essential to modern high-performance chip manufacturing.

Jenoptik supplies sensors and related solutions used in lithography, which Theisen characterized as essential to modern high-performance chip manufacturing. Metrology: The company is “market leading in smartphone camera testing,” according to Theisen, with its systems used in camera module quality control.

The company is “market leading in smartphone camera testing,” according to Theisen, with its systems used in camera module quality control. Life science/medtech: Jenoptik provides specialized lasers for ophthalmology and supports other medical applications.

Jenoptik provides specialized lasers for ophthalmology and supports other medical applications. Smart mobility: The firm supplies traffic enforcement systems such as red-light and speed control technologies for municipalities and police.

Business units: semicon, biophotonics, metrology/production solutions, and smart mobility

Theisen said Jenoptik has reorganized into four business units, split between OEM-focused activities and solutions businesses.

Semiconductor & Advanced Manufacturing is the largest and most profitable unit, he said. In lithography, Theisen identified ASML as the key customer and said Jenoptik’s products are “performance critical” and jointly designed with the customer. He added the company is present across ASML lithography technologies, including both DUV and EUV-related platforms. The unit also sells optical components used in semiconductor inspection and metrology tools to customers including KLA and Applied Materials.

Biophotonics includes life science and medtech OEM customers. Theisen cited dentistry as the largest application area, describing production of intraoral scanners for a large U.S. corporation. He also pointed to ophthalmology partnerships and a developing opportunity in microsurgery, including support for procedures such as artificial knee transplants. He added that manufacturing allocated to this unit also produces a portfolio used in defense, stating defense contributes roughly 5%–6% of total group revenue, or “something like around…EUR 50 million.”

Metrology & Production Solutions is part of the solutions business, supplying full machines, including for smartphone camera testing, and other metrology devices. Theisen said about 50% of this unit’s revenue is tied to automotive end markets, which he noted are under pressure. He cited tactile measurement technology for combustion engines as an example of an area facing headwinds. The unit is also targeting longer-term growth tied to AR/VR, which Theisen said remains “early days” but could be meaningful if devices reach mass adoption.

Smart Mobility Solutions provides traffic surveillance systems, including an operating model where Jenoptik runs systems under service contracts. Theisen said recurring revenue represents about 40% of this business. He described strong positions in Germany and the U.K., and said the company is pushing into the U.S. after building selling and service infrastructure there.

2025 performance and strategic actions

Theisen said 2025 was marked by cost containment and cost control amid “somewhat lower demand than the year before.” He reported group revenue declined 6% year over year, driven primarily by inventory adjustments at the company’s main semiconductor customer early in the year and weak automotive demand. He also said the Semiconductor & Advanced Manufacturing unit saw an 11%–12% revenue decline.

Despite the revenue pressure, Theisen said Jenoptik maintained profitability, reporting an 18.4% EBITDA margin that included “EUR high single-digit million” in one-time restructuring costs. He also pointed to free cash flow improvement of about EUR 50 million and said leverage declined to 1.6x, which he described as a comfortable financial position.

Strategically, Theisen said the company has spent the last five years reshaping its portfolio through acquisitions and divestments to sharpen its focus on photonics, but now aims to grow primarily organically. He also highlighted an internal reorganization completed in 2025 to simplify structures, increase managerial accountability, speed decision-making, and improve reporting transparency for investors.

On capacity, Theisen said Jenoptik has invested heavily to support future semiconductor growth, including opening a new factory in Dresden. He described the roughly EUR 100 million facility as operational but not fully utilized yet, providing a foundation for future demand.

2026 guidance: semiconductor momentum, macro uncertainties, and margin uplift

Looking ahead, Theisen said the company is seeing demand in semiconductors that is “significantly higher than it was last year” at the start of 2026, and also cited positive momentum in biophotonics. Against that backdrop, he reiterated guidance for single-digit revenue growth, defined as 1% to 9%, and EBITDA margin of 19% to 21%.

He also pointed to increased uncertainty tied to the Iran conflict, oil price increases, and potential GDP impacts, saying the year was still early and would need to be monitored as it develops.

During Q&A, Theisen said the main swing factors behind where results land within the revenue-growth range are semiconductor and automotive trends. In semiconductors, he said the pace of the cycle and the mix of demand across technology platforms matter: Jenoptik has two platforms—classical optics and micro-optics—and he noted capacity is more available in micro-optics, potentially allowing faster conversion of demand into sales. For automotive, he said the company has not assumed a sudden return to growth, but also has not assumed an incremental decline in 2026.

On partnerships and M&A, Theisen said major transactions are largely behind the company. He added that expanding key accounts in semiconductor lithography is difficult given market structure, while life science is an area where the company “has to expand” its key account base, acknowledging the long qualification and approval cycles typical of medical devices.

About Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik AG provides advanced photonic solutions and smart mobility solutions in Germany and internationally. The company provides imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and miniaturized digital microscope subsystem; and laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, and rangefinder, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink.

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