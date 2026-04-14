Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $152.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.9091.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st.

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Zoetis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of ZTS opened at $120.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $172.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

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Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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