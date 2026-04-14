Financial Connections Group Inc. Purchases 25,240 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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