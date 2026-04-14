Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $741.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,986.40. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989. The trade was a 95.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $885,376. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: GSBC) is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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