Barry Callebaut (BYCBF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Thursday, April 16th. Analysts expect Barry Callebaut to post earnings of $32.71 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $1,600.95 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $876.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,908.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,743.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,589.52.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Barry Callebaut AG is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality cocoa and chocolate products, supplying industrial customers, chocolatiers, food service providers and retailers. Formed in 1996 through the merger of Belgian Callebaut and French Cacao Barry, the company is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jacobs Holding AG, leveraging more than 170 years of combined expertise in cocoa processing and chocolate manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio spans semi-finished chocolate, cocoa powders, cocoa butter and chocolate fillings, coatings and decorations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.