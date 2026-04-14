Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Argus cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.48 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 164.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,236,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,504 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,016,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,777 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,330,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

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Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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