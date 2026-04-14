Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEN. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

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Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.30.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.15%.The business had revenue of $182.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) is an international shipping company specializing in the transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Founded in 1993 by Nikolas P. Tsakos, the company has built a reputation for operating a modern, well-maintained fleet of double-hull tankers. Tsakos Energy Navigation is organized around both ownership and technical management of vessels, offering chartering, commercial operations and crew services under one umbrella.

The company’s fleet consists primarily of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium-range (MR) and Handy product carriers.

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